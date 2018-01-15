India-Israel partnership is of hope and trust: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's visit was a long-anticipated moment in the history of India-Israel relations.

He also said that both the countries were creating a robust partnership - of hope, trust, extensive and cutting-edge cooperation, joint endeavours and shared successes.

"India and Israel will strengthen the existing pillars of cooperation in areas that touch the lives of our people," PM Modi added.

India and Israel on Monday inked nine pacts to boost cooperation in key areas, including cybersecurity after PM Modi and Netanyahu held extensive talks to strengthen ties in the strategic areas of defence and counter-terrorism.

PM Modi also invited Israeli defence companies to India for co-production in the sector. India and Israel will strengthen the existing pillars of cooperation in areas such as agriculture, technology and security, he said at a joint media event with Netanyahu.

On his part, Netanyahu described PM Modi as a "revolutionary" leader. "You are revolutionising India and also relations between India and Israel," Netanyahu said, addressing him.

The two PMs, accompanied by their respective senior Cabinet colleagues, held delegation-level talks during which they also discussed regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Earlier, Israeli PM Netanyahu, who is on a six-day visit to India, was granted a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. He said that this was a dawn of a new era in the friendship between India and Israel.

The Israeli premier is accompanied by his wife Sara and a 130-member delegation from various sectors, including cyber, agriculture and defence.

On January 14, 2018, PM Modi and his Israeli counterpart attended a ceremony to mark the formal renaming of iconic Teen Murti Chowk as Teen Murti Haifa Chowk.

The two premiers, who signed the visitor`s book at the chowk, were received by Army Chief General Bipin Rawat and Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar. They laid a wreath and paid tribute at the chowk.

PM Modi broke protocol to receive his Israeli counterpart at the airport upon his arrival in the national capital.

