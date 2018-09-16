India may witness another partition in 2047: BJP's Giriraj Singh fires fresh salvo

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union minister Giriraj Singh has fired a fresh salvo, saying that India may witness another partition in 2047. Pointing that India saw a partition on the basis of religion in 1947, the BJP leader said that the population has gone up from 33 crore to 135.7 crore in 72 years.

Without naming any community, the Union minister said that “the population explosion of divisive forces is dreadful. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Singh said that it would become impossible to even mention about India in the times of come.

Making reference to the ongoing controversy over Article 35A of the Indian Constitution, which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP leader tweeted in Hindi, “The country was divided in 1947 on the basis of religion. A similar situation will happen in 2047. In 72 years, the population has gone up from 33 crore to 135.7 crore. The population explosion of divisive forces is dreadful. At present there is uproar over discussion on 35A. It will become impossible to even mention about Bharat in the times to come.”

1947 में धर्म के आधार पर ही देश का विभाजन हुआ वैसी ही परिस्थिति पुनः2047 तक होगी।

72 साल में जनसंख्या 33cr से बढ़कर 135.7cr हो गया है।

विभाजनकारी ताक़तों का जनसंख्या विस्फोट भयावह है ।

अभी तो 35A के बहस पर हंगामा हो रहा है।आने वाले वक़्त में तो एक भारत का ज़िक्र करना असंभव होगा। pic.twitter.com/5RbWk3nEws — Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) September 16, 2018

In a recent interview to Zee Hindustan, the Union minister had said that increasing population was a big issue in India. Singh had also called for a debate from streets to Parliament over increasing population. He had also demanded a debate on “definition of minorities”.

“Increasing population is a big issue in India. There should be a debate from sadak (road) to sansad (Parliament) on population control in the country. There should also be a debate on the definition of minorities. If a strong law is not made on population control then the country will suffer. We need to raise our voice,” the BJP leader had said.

In August, Singh had also targeted West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of eyeing Muslim votebank. Asserting that Mamata Banerjee should face action over her remark on Assam NRC, Singh had referred to the TMC chief as an “anarchist”.