India means business: Modi tells top CEOs with eye on job creation

Davos: With an eye on job creation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi narrated India's growth story to 60 CEOs from top global firms on Monday. India means business, said the Prime Minister while addressing a roundtable before a dinner meet.

India had hosted the welcome reception at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual summit. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar were also present at the reception.

PM Modi is the first Indian prime minister to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) Davos summit in 20 years. He was accompanied by top government officials including Vijay Gokhale, Jai Shankar and Ramesh Abhishek.

On Tuesday morning, the Prime Minister will deliver the opening keynote address at the meeting. Over 130 delgates from India – largest participation ever – will attend the summit.

In a first at the WEF summit, India will also host yoga training sessions for the entire duration of the meeting.

PM Modi arrived in Zurich earlier on Monday and met Swiss President Alain Berset to discuss bilateral ties.

The five-day WEF annual meeting, being in the small ski resort town on snow-covered Alps mountains, is being attended over 3,000 world leaders. US President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emannuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Theresa May will also attend the summit.