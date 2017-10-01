close
India opens two border crossing points with Myanmar, Bangladesh

India has opened two immigration check posts along the borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh, a reflection of its growing closeness with the two eastern neighbours.

PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, October 1, 2017 - 12:41
India opens two border crossing points with Myanmar, Bangladesh
Representational image

New Delhi: India has opened two immigration check posts along the borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh, a reflection of its growing closeness with the two eastern neighbours.

In a gazette notification, the home ministry said the central government has designated Zorinpui land check post in Lawngtlai district of Mizoram as an authorised immigration check post for entry into or exit from India with valid travel documents for all classes of passengers to or from Myanmar.

In a separate notification, the ministry said the central government designated Kawrpuichhuah land check post in Lunglei district of Mizoram as an authorised immigration check post for entry into or exit from India with valid travel documents for all classes of passengers to or from Bangladesh.

Zorinpui was selected for a new land custom station along the Indo-Myanmar border in Mizoram for the Kaladan multi-modal project.

The remote Zorinpui is 287 km away from Sittwe Port in Myanmar. An agreement on Zorinpui was included in the joint statement issued during the visit of the then prime minister Manmohan Singh to Myanmar in May, 2012.

Kawarpuchiah is situated in Mizoram along a riverine border with Bangladesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Myanmar for two days from September 5, the first bilateral visit to the neighbouring country. India shares a 1,643-km-long border with Myanmar which touches Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram.

India enjoys close relations with Bangladesh and shares a 4,096-km-long border which touches Assam, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya and West Bengal.

