India operationalises first smart fence on Bangladesh border in Assam

New Delhi: Taking the first but crucial step towards ensuring zero-transgression borders with Bangladesh and Pakistan, Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday operationalised the first smart fence on a riverine stretch with Bangladesh in Assam.

The smart fence reportedly comprises of automated surveillance technology and alarm detection systems but BSF has not disclosed its complete features due to security reasons. It is however expected to be a massive boon for monitoring situations in border areas. The riverine stretch where the first fence has been put up, for example, was previously patrolled by BSF speedboats. Due to its geographical features, no outpost could be erected here which often led to incidents like illegal migrations going unchecked. The introduction of the fence though will bring down such instances.

Similar projects are also likely to be introduced in other border areas with Bangladesh. Security can receive a big boost in the state of Jammu and Kashmir where fencing of LoC with Pakistan is expected to deliver a thumping blow to cross-border infiltration of terrorists.

The nearly-2.5-lakh-personnel-strong BSF is the country's largest border guarding force, and the Sashastra Seema Bal (Nepal and Bhutan borders) and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (China border) being the other two paramilitaries under the command of the Union home ministry.

(With inputs from PTI)