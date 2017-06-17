India ranks 137th in Global Peace Index 2017, Bhutan most peaceful in South Asia

New Delhi: India has been considered as one of the most peaceful nations in South Asia in 2017 and ranked at 137th globally in a latest survey.

The Global Peace Index 2017 was prepared by the Australia-based Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP).

Bhutan, which ranked 13, has been named as the most peaceful country in South Asia, followed by Sri Lanka 80th, Bangladesh 84th, India 137th, Pakistan 152nd and Afghanistan 162nd.

The Sydney-based think-tank said that level of peace around the world has improved slightly for the first time since the Syrian war began in 2011.

However, it noted that the incidents of terrorism have increased during the period. It said the world has became 0.28 percent more peaceful than 2016.

“The global level of peace has slightly improved this year by 0.28 percent, with 93 countries improving, while 68 countries deteriorated,” it said.

Since 2008, the global level of peace deteriorated by 2.14 percent, with 80 countries improving while 83 deteriorated.

One of the major trends recorded over the last decade has been the growing inequality in peace between the most and least peaceful countries.

The GPI shows the difference in score between the least peaceful and most peaceful countries has been increasing.

"The GPI measures the level of peace in various countries with help of authentic qualitative and quantitative indicators of peace.

The IEP is an independent non-profit making organisation oriented to focus world's attention on peace.