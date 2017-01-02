India remembers Maulana Hasrat Mohani who gave the revolutionary slogan 'Inquilab Zindabad'

New Delhi: Fans and followers of veteran freedom fighter and noted Urdu poet Maulana Hasrat Mohani paid rich tribute on his birth anniversary on Sunday.

Hasrat Mohani was born in 1875 in Unnao in Uttar Pradesh.

This great freedom fighter, also a noted Urdu poet, gave the revolutionary slogan 'Inquilab Zindabad' during the country's freedom struggle in 1921.

Hasrat Mohani, whose real name was Syed Fazl-ul-Hasan, was a versatile Urdu poet who had penned many remarkable poems with the pen name Hasrat Mohani.

He had immense love and devotion for Lord Krishna which reflected in his verses. He had also frequently visited Mathura to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami.

Today Freedom Fighter Maulana Hasrat Mohani Was Born In 1875 In Unnao ,Uttar Pradesh. He Gave The Revolutionary Slogan 'Inquilab Zindabad' pic.twitter.com/sDEosIdk0A — indianhistorypics (@IndiaHistorypic) January 1, 2017

Hasrat Mohani, who studied at Aligarh Muslim University, had joined the freedom struggle with Bal Gangadhar Lokmanya Tilak.

Some of his literary works included “Kulliyat-e-Hasrat Mohani”, “Sharh-e-Kalam-e-Ghalib”, “Nukaat-e-Sukhan” and “Mushahidaat-e-Zindaan”.

He had also penned the popular ghazal song “Chupke Chupke Raat Din” sung by Ghulam Ali and Jagjit Singh.

Hasrat Mohani was jailed for many years by the British authorities for participating in the Indian struggle movement.

Maulana Hasrat Mohani died on 13 May 1951 in Lucknow.