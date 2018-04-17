India, Sweden to strengthen defence and security cooperation, agree on 'innovation partnership'

Stockholm: India and Sweden on Tuesday agreed on an innovation partnership for a 'win-win' outcome and decided to strengthen their defence and security cooperation. In a joint press statement after his talks with Swedish PM Stefan Lofven, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said they focused on how Sweden can help India in its development journey.

The two sides have agreed on a Joint Action Plan, he said and added that India and Sweden have agreed to strengthen cooperation in areas of defence production and cyber- security, among other things.

PM Modi also said that Sweden had been a strong contributor to the 'Make in India' programme. "This is my first visit to Sweden and a visit by an Indian PM after a gap of nearly 30 years. We are hopeful that in future also, we will take our relationships forward, particularly in the area of defence," he said.

On his part, Swedish PM lauded India as a "global power" and said the two countries are a "perfect match". "I would like to commend the Indian government and its strong focus on innovation as a key to progress and prosperity. India and Sweden will work on a security agreement."

Infusing new energy into our bilateral relationship, PM @narendramodi and @SwedishPM had fruitful discussion on issues related to cooperation in innovation, trade & investment, culture and exchanged views on regional and multilateral cooperation at the delegation-level talks. pic.twitter.com/UsYNWns7Zi — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) April 17, 2018

Two documents were agreed to between India and Sweden following the delegation-level talks led by PM @narendramodi and @SwedishPM - Innovation Partnership and Joint Action Plan to maximise our bilateral cooperation for the benefit of our people. pic.twitter.com/at137oaIZ0 — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) April 17, 2018

Earlier, PM Modi called on King Gustaf and exchanged views on strengthening bilateral cooperation across several sectors.

He arrived in the capital of Sweden on Monday, the first bilateral visit by an Indian PM to the Nordic nation in 30 years. Lofven received PM Modi at the airport and the two leaders travelled together in the same vehicle from the airport to the hotel.

Scripting history! PM @narendramodi arrives in Stockholm on a first bilateral visit by an Indian PM in 30 years to a warm and personal welcome by @SwedishPM Stefan Löfven at the airport and to participate in the first ever India-Nordic Summit. pic.twitter.com/leAsRMGKT3 — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) April 16, 2018

10 engagements in 10 hours- a hectic day begins for PM @narendramodi in Stockholm! Call on King of Sweden, bilateral meeting with @SwedishPM & 4 Nordic countries' leaders, roundtable meeting with Swedish CEOs, call by Leader of Opposition, India-Nordic Summit and Community event. pic.twitter.com/mhq7vmYKQ2 — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) April 17, 2018

Royal start to the day! PM @narendramodi called on His Majesty the King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden. Leaders exchanged views on strengthening bilateral cooperation across several sectors. pic.twitter.com/RkpydROmO9 — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) April 17, 2018

A relationship that has grown in intensity over the years and has a huge potential! PM @narendramodi met with @SwedishPM Stefan Löfven. The two leaders had a productive exchange of views on bilateral and regional issues. pic.twitter.com/F66LfFgQwT — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) April 17, 2018

PM Modi is in Sweden on the first leg of his five-day foreign tour which will also take him to the UK where he will attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

Ahead of his visit, he had said in New Delhi that he was looking forward to deepening bilateral engagement with both countries in a number of areas including trade, investment and clean energy.

From Sweden, PM Modi will on Tuesday night travel to the UK where he will attend the CHOGM, besides holding bilateral talks with his British counterpart Theresa May.

He will also have a brief stopover in Berlin, Germany, on April 20 while on his way back home.

(With PTI inputs)