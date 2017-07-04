close
Essel Group 90 years
﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 4, 2017 - 14:27
India to get armed UAVs from Israel soon – All about Heron TP drones
Pic Courtesy: Israel Aerospace Industries

New Delhi: In a major boost to the armed forces, India is all set to get Heron TP armed drones from Israel soon.

Heron TP will be the first missile-armed drones that allow the military to carry out cross-border strikes with less risk to personnel.

In September 2015, the Indian government approved the Air Force's request to acquire 10 Heron TP drones from Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) that can be fitted with weapons to engage targets on the ground, an air force official with knowledge of the matter said.

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi is creating a history by becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Israel. PM Modi will discuss with his counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu the common challenges like terrorism and ways to boost economic ties.

Features of Heron TP drone

Heron TP is an advanced, long range, high altitude and long endurance, multi-purpose MALE UAS with a variety of payloads.

All-weather capability

Mission endurance above 30 hours.

Altitude Up to 45,000 ft

Maximum Take-off Weight

Typical payload 1,000 kg

Overall Length 14 m

Engine 1,200 hp PT6 Turbo Prop

Wingspan 26 m

Compatible with NATO standards

