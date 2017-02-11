India wants Pakistan to take action against terrorists: Gautam Bambawale
Karachi: India wants Pakistan to renounce violence and take "strong preventive action" against terrorists and extremists without discrimination, Indian High Commissioner to Islamabad Gautam Bambawale has said.
"India wishes Pakistan well in its nation building process. India wishes to see a stable, moderate and prosperous Pakistan which is at peace with itself, at peace with its neighbours and at peace with the world," Bambawale said at the inauguration of the 8th Karachi Literature Festival yesterday.
He said as this year's festival commemorates the 70th anniversary of Pakistan's independence "perhaps some introspection may not be out of place".
"India wishes to see a Pakistan which abjures violence and takes strong preventive action against terrorists and extremists. India wishes to see a Pakistan which does not distinguish between good and bad terrorists but instead moves against all such elements irrespective of whom their hatred is directed against," he said in a statement.
The High Commissioner said he was happy that several writers and authors from India have been invited to the festival.
"I am sure they will contribute positively to your deliberations and interactions," he said.
Tensions have been running high between India and Pakistan since a terror attack on Pathankot Air Base on January 2, 2016 by Pakistan-based terrorists.
