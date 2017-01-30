'Indian Air Force could have inflicted major damage on Pakistan's nuclear facilities in 1984'
Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) could have inflicted major damage on Pakistan's nuclear facilities" in 1984, as per a media report.
As per a secret CIA document from November of that year, IAF could have "inflicted major damage on Pakistan's most critical nuclear facilities", The Times of India reported.
The secret "intelligence assessment" was made soon after then PM Indira Gandhi's assassination.
It added that an attack by the IAF could "destroy or sufficiently damage the facilities to prevent Islamabad from producing nuclear weapons for several years."
TOI also quoted the CIA document as saying that MIG 29s had "medium-range capability superior to" that of the F-16s possessed by Pakistan possessed (made by US).
The document further says that because of "poor command, control, and communications, we judge that Islamabad could not blunt a massed Indian airstrike."
Those facilities were the Kahuta Enrichment Plant and PINSTECH-New Laboratories facility, as per CIA.
Notably, both were just 30 minutes away by plane from India.
The document adds that India's air force was "larger and better" than Pakistan's.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- DNA: Exclusive talk with Akshay Kumar over his videos on social media
- Fateh ka Fatwa: Is it the right time to bring reforms in Muslim laws?
- Mob attacks police station in West Bengal's Bardhman, several policemen injured
- 'Mann Ki Baat': Highlights of what PM Narendra Modi said in the programme
- Does freedom of speech allows you to make fun of history?
- IND vs ENG, 2nd T20I: Virender Sehwag lost for words as Jasprit Bumrah bowls India to thrilling win
- India vs England: Virat Kohli hits a breathtaking six, again — VIDEO
- Fan asks Shah Rukh Khan to describe MS Dhoni in one word! Here's SRK's brilliant answer
- No ATM withdrawal limit from February 1, cap on savings accounts to continue
- Aus Open 2017, Men's Singles Final: Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal — As it happened...