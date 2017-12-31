Indian Army Brigadier penalised over extra marital affair with Colonel's wife

NEW DELHI: An Indian Army brigadier, who was in an extra-marital affair with his senior, a Lieutenant Colonel's wife, will be dismissed from service, a general court martial (GCM) has ordered after intervention from the Army headquarters in New Delhi.

The accused brigadier will also have to undergo three years' of rigorous imprisonment.

Reports suggest that while he was carrying out the affair, he was posted under the Eastern Command near Siliguri in West Bengal.

The incident came under light after the brigadier's wife, a principal in a well-known Delhi-based school, found out about her husband's extra marital affair and wrote to the Indian Army.

The Brigadier and the Colonel's wife initially denied their affair. The senior officer, however, later pleaded guilty in front of the general courts martial (GCM) of the Army.

In Indian Army, having an affair with a "brother" (another officer) is reportedly considered a court martial offence.