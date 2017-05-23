Indian Army demolishes Pakistani posts in Naushera sector of J&K

New Delhi: The Indian Army, Tuesday, formally revealed that it has destroyed Pakistani Army posts in Naushera sector of Jammu and Kashmir that was giving support to infiltrators.

Army spokesperson Major Gen Ashok Narula said, “We have taken action against Pakistani posts in Nowshera sector which were giving support to infiltrators.”

The Indian Army also released a video showing punitive artillery assault on a Pakistan Army post.

The assault was part of a plan to proactively dominate the LoC and counter-terrorism operations to curb infiltration.

Major Gen Narula said that a rise in infiltration is expected with the melting of snow and opening up of mountain passes.

The targeted attack is being seen as India's reply to Pakistan for aiding and abetting infiltrators to cross over to the Indian side.