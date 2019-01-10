We have managed situation well along China, Pakistan borders: Army chief Bipin Rawat

The Indian Army has managed the situation well along the borders with China and Pakistan and there should be no cause for concern, Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat said on Thursday.

Speaking at his annual press conference in the national capital, Rawat also said the situation in Jammu and Kashmir needs to be improved further.

"Situation in Jammu and Kashmir needs to be improved further. We are only facilitators for peace in J&K," he said.

The Taliban analogy cannot apply to Jammu and Kashmir as "talks in the state have to be on our terms" said the Army chief.

He also reiterated that talks and terror cannot go together and that is applicable in Jammu and Kashmir also.

Asserting that there should be no cause for concern, General Rawat added, "We have managed the situation well along the northern and western borders."

Speaking on India's ties with Afghanistan and on talks with Taliban, Rawat said, "We have interests in Afghanistan, we can't be out of bandwagon."