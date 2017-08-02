close
Indian Army launches app for soldiers

The Indian Army has developed a mobile application through which serving soldiers can track details like postings and promotions, an Army official said on Wednesday.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 2, 2017 - 22:48
Through the 'Humraaz' app, soldiers can also view their monthly salary slips and the Form 16 and also download them.

The mobile app has been developed in-house by the Army and will be launched in the second week of August for prompt communication of information to junior commissioner officers and other personnels.

For security reasons, the installation of the application has been linked to verification of Aadhar details.

The Aadhar details will be verified with the Army database over (National Information Centre) NIC cloud and he will get a one-time-password on his registered mobile number.

Hence, to enable usage of this mobile application, the latest mobile number of individuals should be linked to his Aadhar number, the official added.

TAGS

Indian ArmyHumraaz app

