Indian Army Major's wife's murder case: How police traced and arrested accused Major Nikhil Handa

An Army Major's wife's body was on Sunday found with her throat slit near the Brar Square in the Delhi Cantonment area.

Pic courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: An Indian Army Major Nikhil Handa was on Sunday arrested from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh for his alleged involvement in the killing of another Army Major's wife, Shailja Dwivedi, in west Delhi on Saturday.

The woman's body was found with her throat slit near Brar Square in the Delhi Cantonment area on Saturday. Initially, the police were informed that a woman had died in an accident. Later, when they inspected the body, it was found that her throat was slit, they said.

The woman was dropped at the Army Base Hospital in her husband's official vehicle by a driver on Saturday. Later, when he came back to pick her up, he could not find her and learned that she had not attended her scheduled physiotherapy session. 

This is how the police zeroed in on Major Handa:

- The police got to know from the CCTV footage at the Army base hospital that Shailja was seen in a car with a man for the last time.

- As per the police, this man was Major Handa.

- Shailja's husband, Major Amit Dwivedi also told the police that he suspected Major Handa in his wife's murder.

- From Shailja's CDR, the police were able to ascertain that on Saturday, she had talked to Major Handa from 10 am to 1 pm. 

- The police then began searching for Major Handa and dispatched six teams to look for him.

- The Major's phone was repeatedly switched off. 

- The whole of Saturday night, till Sunday morning, in the Delhi-NCR area, within a radius of 550 km, the police team raided various places to trace Major Handa.

- The Major was continuously changing his location. 

- The Delhi Police team were then informed that a silver car, which they searching, was seen in Meerut's Daurala area. 

- The police then reached Meerut and arrested Major Handa. After the arrest, they informed their counterparts in Meerut. 

- According to the police, the accused had allegedly run a car over the woman's face and the body in order to make the incident appear as an accident.

- Major Handa was posted in Nagaland's Dimapur. Two months back, Amit too was also posted there.

