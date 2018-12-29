Indian Army rescues 2,500 people stuck due to heavy snowfall near Nathula in Sikkim

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nathula

They were provided with food, shelter and medical care on Friday night.

The Indian Army rescued more than 2,500 people who were stuck in hundreds of vehicles due to heavy snowfall around Nathula near Gangtok in Sikkim. The people were stuck in more than 400 vehicles in the area.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, the Army tweeted, "Indian Army rescued more than 2,500 civilians stuck  in more than 400 vehicles around  Nathula, Sikkim due to heavy snowfall. All were provided food, shelter & medical care last night."

Nathu La is a mountain pass in East Sikkim district and is situated at a height of 4,310 m (14,140 ft) above mean sea level. Only Indians can visit the pass and after obtaining a permit in Gangtok.

Sikkim received its first snowfall of the season on Friday giving the tourists to the Himalayan state reason to cheer. Snowfall in the state usually takes place in January while it does not snow in the capital city Gangtok.

According to a meteorological centre, there was snowfall in the upper reaches of the state like Lachen and Lachung in North, at Ravangla in South and in Hanuman Tonk region in East Sikkim.

Tourists were seen coming out on the roads from their hotels and vehicles to enjoy the snowfall.

The weather changed in the afternoon with lighting, rain and hailstrom in various parts of the state.

After the rains, the minimum temperature in Gangtok dropped to 6 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

