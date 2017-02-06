Indian Coast Guard, UAE counter parts to take part in joint exercise
New Delhi: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and their UAE counter parts will take part in a joint exercise and sharing of operational expertise from today.
Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Samudra Pavak has arrived on a goodwill visit to Dubai and has anchored itself at Port Rashid.
The Indian Ambassador to UAE Navdeep Suri visited the ship yesterday and was briefed on board by DIG Satish Kumar, captain of the ship.
Samudra Pavak, the third of the Pollution Control Vessel series of the Indian Coast Guard, was indigenously designed and commissioned in January 2016.
Samudra Pavak or "Purifier of the Seas" has 15 officers and 99 other personnel under the Command of Deputy Inspector General Satish Kumar.
ICGS Samudra Pavak has been extensively deployed along the northwest maritime frontier to safeguard the maritime interests of India.
The ship has been tasked with EEZ surveillance, search and rescue, pollution response and such other duties as enshrined in the Coast Guard charter.
Later, the Indian ship will sail to Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.
