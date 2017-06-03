close
Indian killed in Bangkok car crash

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Saturday, June 3, 2017 - 22:32

Bangkok: An Indian man was killed and two others were injured after their car ran off a slippery road on a curve and struck a tree in Thailand`s Nong Hong district on Saturday.

The accident occurred on the Soeng Sang-Lam Plai Mat Road in tambon Huay Hin, said Khachornsak Bucharam, a duty officer at the Nong Hong police station, Bangkok Poat reported.

The car was travelling from Lam Plai Mat to Nong Ki district of Buri Ram. The driver failed to negotiate the curve, causing the car to skid off the road and hit the tree. The road was slippery as it had been raining, according to police officials.

Police and rescue workers found the car against a roadside tree. The injured, also Indians, were rushed to a nearby hospital.

The killed man was 28 years old and was driving the vehicle. The injured were aged 32 and 22. Their names were withheld pending notification to their families, police said.

The police are trying to ascertain the cause of the crash.

