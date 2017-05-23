'Indian' man arrested in Islamabad: India asks Pakistan for access

Islamabad: India has sought from Pakistan consular access to a person, reportedly an Indian, who has been arrested here for not possessing travel and visa documents.

Sheikh Nabi Ahmed, who hailed from Jogeshwari East in Mumbai, was taken into custody on May 19 after he failed to produce any travel or visa documents, according to media reports.

The Indian national was walking on a road when he was stopped at a check post here. Police demanded to check his visa documents after he told them that he was an Indian. However, Ahmed could not produce any document and was taken into police custody, the reports said.

The Indian High Commission in Pakistan has sought consular access as well as other details from the Pakistani government over reports that an Indian national has been arrested here for not possessing travel and visa documents, official sources in New Delhi said.

The arrest of the Indian national came days after the International Court of Justice stayed the execution of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of "involvement in espionage and sabotage activities" against the country.