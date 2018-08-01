Indian Maritime University Chennai Recruitment 2018 begins for 74 vacancies on imu.edu.in, last date on August 30

The process for application for Indian Maritime University Recruitment 2018 began on Wednesday. There are 74 vacancies for recruitment of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor in various schools under direct recruitment. The details of the Indian Maritime University Recruitment 2018 will be made available on the official website of Indian Maritime University, Chennai - imu.edu.in. The last date for aspirants to apply for the relevant post is on or before 30 August 2018.

How to apply for IMU, Chennai Recruitment

Step 1 – Visit the official website - imu.edu.in

Step 2 – Click on ‘Direct Recruitment Notification for the post of Professor/ Associate Professor/ Assistant Professor’ on the home page

Step 3 – Go to ‘Basic Registration’

Step 4 – Click on ‘New Candidate’

Step 5 – Fill the form and submit

Step 6 – Download the application form for future reference

Details of 74 vacancies:

Associate Professor: 31

Marine Engineering - 10

Nautical Science - 11

Naval Architecture - 1

Dredging and Harbour Engineering - 1

Electrical Engineering - 2

Mechanical Engineering - 4

Logistics & Supply Chain Management/ Port & Shipping Management - 2

Assistant Professor: 27

Marine Engineering - 9

Nautical Science - 3

Ocean Engineering - 1

Mechanical Engineering - 9

Electrical Engineering - 2

Electronics and Communications - 3

Professor: 16

Marine Engineering - 7

Nautical Science - 7

Naval Architecture - 1

Mechanical Engineering - 1

Applicants for Professor and Associate Professor Posts should not be beyond 60 years of age. For Assistant Professor Posts, candidates should not be aged more than 50 years.

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.

Start date of submission of Online Application Form – 1 August 2018

Last date of submission of Online Application Form – 30 August 2018