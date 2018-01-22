हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian Mujahideen terrorist behind 2008 Gujarat blasts arrested

Abdul Subhan Qureshi, the man behind 2008 Gujarat serial blast – has been arrested by security forces following a brief encounter.  A member of Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) - Indian Mujahideen (IM), Qureshi has been on India's most wanted terrorists list for a long time. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Jan 22, 2018, 11:34 AM IST
Comments |
