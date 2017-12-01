Indian Navy's first indigenous aircraft carrier to be ready by 2020: Navy Chief

New Delhi: The first indigenous aircraft carrier will be ready by the end of 2020, and the "form and fit" for the second indigenous carrier, which will have conventional propulsion, has been finalized, Navy Chief Sunil Lanba said on Friday.

At the annual press conference of Indian Navy ahead of the Navy Day, Admiral Lanba said: "Indigenous Aircraft Carrier is progressing well and the ship will join the Navy by end of 2020."

Asked about the second aircraft carrier that the Navy plans, the Navy chief said it will be an around 65,000 tonnes vessel.

"We have analyzed it, and fixed the form and fit. It is going to be about 65,000 tonnes. It will have catapult-assisted take-off and arrestor recovery.

"It will be conventionally powered and we are going through the process of taking it to the (Defence) Ministry," he added.

