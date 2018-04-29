हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian Navy

Indian Navy's II-38 plane makes emergency landing in Moscow

The Indian Navy has said no crew was on board and that the extent of damage is being ascertained.

Note: This is a representational image of an II-38 plane. (Courtesy: YouTube)

An II-38 plane of the Indian Navy made an emergency landing in an airfield just outside Moscow late on Saturday night.

Local Russian media reported that the plane had developed a technical snag and was forced to make an emergency landing at the Zhukovsky Airfield. The airport was temprarily shut down for other flight operations.

A chasis failure is being suspected as the cause of trouble. There was, however, no fire even though emergency services were kept on high alert. The plane eventually made a successful landing 'with unlowered front landing gear," according to Sputnik News, quoting a press service statement.

In a statement, the Indian Navy clarified that the aircraft was in Russia for an overhaul and that no crew was on board when the incident took place.

 

 

The II-38 is a long-distance anti-submarine plane with modern navigation and radio tools which makes it capable of spotting ships and submarines.

