Indian Navy's remotely piloted aircraft crashes during take off at Kochi
Indian Navy's remotely piloted aircraft crashed during take off at Kochi on Tuesday, the Defence spokesperson confirmed.
Comments |
KOCHI: Indian Navy's remotely piloted aircraft crashed during take off at Kochi on Tuesday, the Defence spokesperson confirmed.
There have been no reports of fatalities or injuries so far.
The aircraft was on a routine surveillance mission when it crashed while taking off from the North of Naval airfield at Wellington Island at 10:25 am.
A board of inquiry is being constituted to investigate the cause of accident.
(More to follow)