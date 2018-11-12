Indian Railways gears up to launch Shri Ramayana Express from November 14

New Delhi: The Indian Railways announced on Monday that it would be launching Shri Ramayana Express from November 14 which would cover all destinations associated with the life of Lord Ram.

The special train would cover its destinations in 16 days in an all-inclusive package for interested passengers. Interestingly, the train would cover destinations - apart from India - in Sri Lanka as well. Indian Railways announced that passengers who are interested in the Sri Lankan part of the journey will have to take a flight to Colombo from Chennai. Here, the route would cover Kandy, Nuwara Eliya and Negombo as well.

The tour would be managed by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

The announcement for the special train was first made by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal in July. It will begin its journey from the Safdarjung railway station in New Delhi and then make stops at Ayodhaya, Nandigram, Janakpur, Varanasi, Prayag, Shringaverpur, Chitrakoot, Hambpi, Nasik and Rameshwaram.

It is reported that the entire train has a seating capacity for 800 passengers at a time and bookings can be made on the official website of Indian Railways. Tickets are expected to cost Rs 15,120 per person.