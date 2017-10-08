close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Indian Railways puts an end to VIP culture with new norms

The Railway Ministry has asked its senior staff to slug it out - at home and at work - as part of steps to end the VIP culture in India's national transporter.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, October 8, 2017 - 11:39
Indian Railways puts an end to VIP culture with new norms

New Delhi: The Railway Ministry has asked its senior staff to slug it out - at home and at work - as part of steps to end the VIP culture in India's national transporter.

In an unprecedented move, the ministry has brought to an end a 36-year-old protocol where it was mandatory for general managers to present themselves on arrival and departure of the Railway Board chairman and other board members during zonal visits.

As part of a massive overhaul of the culture of privilege prevalent in the ministry, the Railway Board has decided to do away with the instructions of a 1981 circular that mandated such protocol.

In an order on September 28, the ministry said that the instructions and guidelines issued to the railways regarding the protocol to be observed at airports and railway stations during the visit of the Railway Board chairman and other board members stand withdrawn with immediate effect.

Railway Board chairman Ashwani Lohani said no official will entertain bouquets and gifts at any time.

However, it's not just in the office that senior officials of the national carrier have to exercise restraint, but also at home. All senior officials have to relieve all the railway staff who have been engaged as domestic help in their homes.

Officials say that around 30,000 trackmen work at the homes of senior officials. They have been asked to resume duties. Sources in the ministry say that in the past one month around 6,000-7,000 personnel have reported back to work.

"No one will be exempt from the directive to rejoin work except under very special circumstances. We are hoping that all the staff will join work shortly," a senior official of the ministry said.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has also asked senior officials to give up travelling in cosy saloons and executive class travel privileges and start travelling in Sleeper and AC Three-tier classes, mingling with other passengers.

These include members of the Railway Board, general managers of railway zones and divisional railway managers in each of the 50 divisions.

"I believe that when these protocols were in place, people drafting them would have seen some reasoning behind them. It is difficult for me to say what they were though. However, now, these have no logic.

"Also, there is a tendency in public organisations to not review protocols which have become archaic, but remain part of the dos and don'ts for officials. They should be reviewed on a regular basis," said a former railway board member who didn't want to be quoted.  

TAGS

Indian RailwaysRailway MinistryVIP culture

From Zee News

Pak&#039;s national carrier PIA mulls suspending flights to US
Asia

Pak's national carrier PIA mulls suspending flights to...

Delhi

Reach office before 9.45 am or face action: Delhi WCD to st...

Eight of ten winners of dirham 1 million each in UAE draw are Indians
Asia

Eight of ten winners of dirham 1 million each in UAE draw a...

Facebook to make ad scrutiny more stringent
Internet & Social Media

Facebook to make ad scrutiny more stringent

Indian Air Force turns 85: 10 amazing facts
India

Indian Air Force turns 85: 10 amazing facts

From 2018, foreign languages may become fourth or fifth language in schools
IndiaEducation

From 2018, foreign languages may become fourth or fifth lan...

Maati ka tika: Narendra Modi bows down, puts tilak from birthplace Vadnagar&#039;s soil
India

Maati ka tika: Narendra Modi bows down, puts tilak from bir...

Kerala

President Ram Nath Kovind arrives in Kerala, takes salute a...

When Nirmala Sitharaman waved at Chinese forces across the fence
India

When Nirmala Sitharaman waved at Chinese forces across the...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Mattis’s visit signifies a deepening of Indo-US ties

Civil servants deserve an image boost in films

European travellers in Medieval India

No technology is an island

GST becomes simpler: What are new rules and what 27 items have become cheaper now, everything you need to know