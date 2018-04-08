Indian Railways shocker: Ahmedabad-Puri express train moves on track without engine

Passengers onboard Ahmedabad-Puri express train were in for a dreadful shock as the train started moving on the tracks without any engine. The coaches of the train started rolling down the tracks near Titlagarh on Odisha reportedly because skid brakes were not applied.

#WATCH Coaches of Ahmedabad-Puri express rolling down towards Kesinga side near Titlagarh because skid-brakes were not applied #Odisha (07.04.18) pic.twitter.com/bS5LEiNuUR — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2018

In a video released by news agency ANI, the train could be seen rolling down the track in high speed with many people sitting inside its bogies. The train moved towards Kesinga junction.

People standing on platform were seen shouting and asking those in train to pull chain in order to stop the train. Some people were also seen using their hands to gesture to train passengers to stop the train.

It begins with the voice of a man, who might have shot the video, saying, “bina engine ka gaadi (train without an engine)”. People were later heard saying that the speed of the train had slowed down a little. However, the train did not stop till the video was recorded.

Sambalpur Divisional Railway Manager ordered a senior officer-level enquiry into the incident, even as he confirmed that all passengers were safe. Two employees, who did not follow the engine shunting procedure, were suspended shortly after the incident came to light.