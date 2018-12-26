Indian Railways to extend rail line till Rama Setu; government approves move

The Narendra Modi government has given approval to the extension of Dhanushkodi railway line till Rama Setu, which is also called Adam’s bridge. The current 18-km railway line from Rameswaram to Dhanushkodi will be extended till the Rama Setu.

The new railway line will be built at the cost of Rs 208 crore and Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal has also given his approval for the move. Considering the cost of the project, the same does not require an approval from the Cabinet.

Indian Railways is slated to start work on the project at the earliest. According to sources, work on the Detailed Project Report will begin as early as next month.

The government has also approved the construction of a bridge, which would be parallel to 104-year-old Pamban Bridge, which connects Rameswaram to mainland India. The bridge will be constructed at a cost of Rs 250 crore.

The sources said that the new bridge will be built at height of 3 metre above the existing Pamban bridge.