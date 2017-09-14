close
India's first bullet train project launched – Here's what Narendra Modi, Shinzo Abe said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart on Thursday laid the foundation stone for India's first bullet train between Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 14, 2017 - 11:28
Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart on Thursday laid the foundation stone for India's first bullet train between Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

While Abe said Indo-Japan partnership is special, strategic and global, PM Modi called Japan a true friend of India.

Highlights of PM Modi's speech:

I congratulate the people of India as we have taken a bold step to realise an old dream of bullet train.

Japan is such a friend that it gave a loan of Rs 88,000 crore at 0.1 percent interest and the repayment will begin only after 15 years.

When earlier I talked about bullet train, they (opposition) used to say it was big talk, and now when it has come they are saying what is the need for it.

Bullet train is a big gift from Japan to India.

Wht Abe said

Japan is committed to support Make In India. Our industries are working with India to give a boost to manufacturing in India.

I hope to enjoy the beauty of India through the windows of the Bullet Train when I come to India in a few years.

