close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Indus Water Treaty: Next round of Indo-Pak talks at World Bank to begin today

Indo-Pak delegation on Indus waters are scheduled to meet on September 14-15 at the World Bank Headquarters in the United States.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 14, 2017 - 06:47
Indus Water Treaty: Next round of Indo-Pak talks at World Bank to begin today

Washington: Indo-Pak delegation on Indus waters are scheduled to meet on September 14-15 at the World Bank Headquarters in the United States.

This would be the second round of talks between India and Pakistan within a month.

The two sides had met on August 2 and decided to meet again in September.

New Delhi and Islamabad will continue talks on issues related to two of India's hydroelectricity projects under 1960 Indus Water Treaty.

Indian delegation is led by Water Resources secretary Amarjit Singh. He will be accompanied by officials from ministries of external affairs and water resources.

Last month, the World Bank had said that discussions between India and Pakistan over Kishanganga and Ratle hydroelectric power plants are ongoing and no decision has been made yet.

The meeting was part of the World Bank's efforts to resolve a dispute over Kishanganga and Ratle hydroelectricity projects that India is building in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan opposes the two projects, saying the plans violate the 1960 Indus Water Treaty that distributes waters of the river Indus and its tributaries between India and Pakistan.

The two countries last held talks over the projects in March in Pakistan.

The projects will allow India to use water of three Indus tributaries to irrigate 912,000 acres of land, up from 800,000 acres, and to produce 18,600 MW of electricity.

Pakistan says the projects would lessen its share granted in the treaty.

TAGS

Indus water treatyPakistanIndiaUnited States of AmericaWorld BankKishanganga hydroelectricity projectRatle hydroelectricity project

From Zee News

Ryan International School websites hacked with a message for Pradyuman
India

Ryan International School websites hacked with a message fo...

Ryan International school student murder: Bombay HC to hear trustees&#039; bail plea today
HaryanaIndia

Ryan International school student murder: Bombay HC to hear...

President Ram Nath Kovind on two-day Uttar Pradesh visit from today
Uttar Pradesh

President Ram Nath Kovind on two-day Uttar Pradesh visit fr...

One dead, several wounded in northwest US school shooting
AmericasWorld

One dead, several wounded in northwest US school shooting

Defamation case: Delhi court to frame charges against Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Yogendra Yadav
Delhi

Defamation case: Delhi court to frame charges against Arvin...

Telangana

Telangana: 15 children seriously injured in road accident

Delhi

Taxi driver rapes 23-yr-old woman at park in Red Fort

Ryan&#039;s northern zone head sent to 3-day police custody, HR head to 5-day judicial custody
Haryana

Ryan's northern zone head sent to 3-day police custody...

Haryana

Sirsa violence: Haryana Police to question Dera Sacha Sauda...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Why the courts and the MoEF are on a collision course

Investing in quality education is imperative if India wants to reap demographic dividends

DNA Edit | Mr Gaffe: Gandhi scion refuses to learn

The bullet train is a far reaching and momentous project for India

DNA Edit: Give Armed Forces Their Due