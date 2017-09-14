Indus Water Treaty: Next round of Indo-Pak talks at World Bank to begin today

Washington: Indo-Pak delegation on Indus waters are scheduled to meet on September 14-15 at the World Bank Headquarters in the United States.

This would be the second round of talks between India and Pakistan within a month.

The two sides had met on August 2 and decided to meet again in September.

New Delhi and Islamabad will continue talks on issues related to two of India's hydroelectricity projects under 1960 Indus Water Treaty.

Indian delegation is led by Water Resources secretary Amarjit Singh. He will be accompanied by officials from ministries of external affairs and water resources.

Last month, the World Bank had said that discussions between India and Pakistan over Kishanganga and Ratle hydroelectric power plants are ongoing and no decision has been made yet.

The meeting was part of the World Bank's efforts to resolve a dispute over Kishanganga and Ratle hydroelectricity projects that India is building in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan opposes the two projects, saying the plans violate the 1960 Indus Water Treaty that distributes waters of the river Indus and its tributaries between India and Pakistan.

The two countries last held talks over the projects in March in Pakistan.

The projects will allow India to use water of three Indus tributaries to irrigate 912,000 acres of land, up from 800,000 acres, and to produce 18,600 MW of electricity.

Pakistan says the projects would lessen its share granted in the treaty.