INS Arihant, India's nuclear ballistic missile submarine, completes first deterrence patrol

NEW DELHI: INS Arihant, India's nuclear ballistic missile submarine, completed its first deterrence patrol on Monday.

''The success of INS Arihant is a big step towards strengthening national security. For the country's enemies, it is an open challenge,'' PM Narendra Modi said.

PM Narendra Modi made these remarks while addressing the crew of INS Arihant, which returned from its first deterrence patrol, completing the establishment of the country's nuclear triad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the crew of INS Arihant which returned from its first deterrence patrol, completing the establishment of the country's nuclear triad. Video to be released shortly pic.twitter.com/j442WiagCX — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it a "major achievement" in a series of tweets.

The PM said that INS Arihant's successful first deterrence patrol has made Dhanteras festivities special.

The PM took to Twitter and tweeted, ''India’s pride, nuclear submarine INS Arihant successfully completed its first deterrence patrol! I congratulate all those involved, especially the crew of INS Arihant for this accomplishment, which will always be remembered in our history.''

Stating that the success of INS Arihant enhances India’s security needs, the PM said, ''It is a major achievement for our entire nation.''

''True to its name, INS Arihant will protect the 130 crore Indians from external threats and contribute to the atmosphere of peace in the region,'' the PM tweeted.

While stating that a credible nuclear deterrence is the need of the hour, the PM said, ''The success of INS Arihant gives a fitting response to those who indulge in nuclear blackmail.''

In another tweet, the PM said, ''Today is historic because it marks the completing of the successful establishment of the nuclear triad. India's nuclear triad will be an important pillar of global peace and stability.''

A video INS Arihant will also be released shortly.