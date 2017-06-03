close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Insurgency in Northeast on decline as security forces break backbone of terror outfits, says Rajnath Singh

Singh said the security forces have been able to break the backbone of the Bodo insurgent group NDFB(S) and as a result, insurgency related violence has been on the decline over the past three years of the Modi government. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, June 3, 2017 - 17:49
Insurgency in Northeast on decline as security forces break backbone of terror outfits, says Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Insurgency related violence has declined in the Northeast as the security forces have made huge progress in containing the activities of militant groups, with over 900 arrests and 52 terrorists killed, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday.

Singh said the security forces have been able to break the backbone of the Bodo insurgent group NDFB(S) and as a result, insurgency related violence has been on the decline over the past three years of the Modi government.

He said as many as 911 NDFB operatives were arrested, 52 were neutralised and a huge cache of arms and ammunition were recovered during the period.

"We have taken effective action against National Democratic Front of Bodoland/Saoraigwra or NDRB(S).

“There have been sustained counter-insurgency operations against them. Their back-bone has been broken," PTI quoted him as saying during a presser.

Singh said sustained security initiatives during the last three years have brought peace and stability to the Northeastern region of the country after decades of insurgency.

The number of insurgency incidents was lowest in 2015 since 1997 and further reduced in 2016. He said in 2014 there were 824 such incidents, in 2015 the number came down to 524 and last year it was further reduced to 484.

The civilian casualty in the Northeast has come down drastically. In 2015, there were 48 civilian deaths which has come down to 46 in 2016.

In 2008, there were 466 civilian casualties, Singh said while briefing reporters on the achievement of the Home Ministry in the past three years.

The number of kidnapping incidents in the region have also substantially declined.

There were 369 such incidents in 2014, which came down to 267 in 2015 and further reduced to 168 last year.

TAGS

Insurgency in NortheastSecurity forcesNE terror outfitsRajnath SinghinsurgencyNortheastUnion Home Minister Rajnath Singh

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

MS Dhoni's seven IPL finals: Here's how Ranchi-bor...

Nawaz Sharif&#039;s elder son appears before JIT for fourth time in Panama case
WorldAsia

Nawaz Sharif's elder son appears before JIT for fourth...

NCP, CPI (M), only parties to participate in hackathon, satisfied with EVMs, says Election Commission
Delhi

NCP, CPI (M), only parties to participate in hackathon, sat...

Mob beat up policemen, damage vehicles in Assam
Assam

Mob beat up policemen, damage vehicles in Assam

UP Board 10th Result 2017, UP Board 12th Results 2017 expected to be declared on June 9
Uttar PradeshEducation

UP Board 10th Result 2017, UP Board 12th Results 2017 expec...

EC not allowing us to witness EVM challenge is deplorable:...
Delhi

EC not allowing us to witness EVM challenge is deplorable:...

Interim relief for anganwadi sevikas as minister stays susp...
Maharashtra

Interim relief for anganwadi sevikas as minister stays susp...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video