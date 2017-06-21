International Yoga Day: PM Narendra Modi performs asanas, says yoga has played 'big role' in uniting the world

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took part in the International Yoga Day celebrations at the Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan here.

The event was also attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and thousands of people.

Addressing a huge gathering on the occasion PM Modi said that yoga was acting in a big way to bond people and the global community.

The PM asserted yoga, akin to its capacity to unite the body, mind and soul, has played a "big role" in binding the world, cutting across linguistic and cultural barriers.

Donning a white t-shirt and loose trousers, Modi also performed asanas along with over 50,000 yoga enthusiasts braving early morning drizzles.

He called for standardisation of yoga and pointed out how the young were captivated by yoga, an age-old tradition propounded by saints and seers.

"Earlier, Yoga was only restricted to saints and seers in the Himalayan mountains. Now, it has become part of every person's life," he said in his address.

He also asserted that attaining "wellness" through yoga was more important than simply being physically fit.

"It is not important to perform yoga for 24 hours. 50 or 60 minutes (is fine) because it lends harmony to the body, mind and intellect. If 1.25 billion Indians and people around the world can attain this state of well-being, then humankind can also tide over problems born out of human thoughts," he said.

Yoga helps to unite people, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said.

"Yoga is an ancient Indian practice and all ancient scriptures including the Vedas have accepted the importance of yoga. Yoga is a way of life and helps to unite people," Adityanath said.