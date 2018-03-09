INX Media case: CBI seeks custody of Karti's CA; joint interrogation of all accused

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday moved a plea seeking custody of former Union Minister P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram's Chartered Accountant AS Bhaskararaman for a joint interrogation of the two accused in connection with INX Media money laundering case.

According to ANI, the CBI filed another application seeking the court's permission to produce Indrani and Peter Mukerjea for confronting them will all accused in the case.

The CBI also pleaded the court to give its permission for identification of some more locations in Delhi in connection with the case.

In a related development, the Delhi High Court Friday granted interim relief to Karti Chidambaram in connection with the INX media money laundering case.

The court directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) not to arrest till March 20, the next date of hearing.

Karti had approached the Delhi High Court on Thursday after the apex court refused to grant him interim relief from the Enforcement Directorate action against him.

The high court also issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate and Centre on Karti's plea.

Karti is accused of receiving kickbacks a decade back to clear foreign investment into INX Media group, using the influence of his father P. Chidambaram, who was then the Union finance minister.

He was arrested on February 28 from Chennai by the CBI and later sent to the probe agency's custody.

(With ANI inputs)