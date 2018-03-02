INX media case: P Chidambaram to be questioned by CBI; tells son 'Don't worry, I'm there'

NEW DELHI: Hours after Karti Chidambaram was sent to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody for five days, senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram told his son, "Don`t worry, I am there."

The statement came while the senior Congress leader met his son in the CBI court where he was brought for extension of custody on Thursday in the INX Media alleged bribery case.

As reported by Zee News, the CBI is likely to question the former finance minister soon in connection with the bribery case.

On Thursday, the senior Congress leader put his hand on his son's shoulder with his wife Nalini Chidambaram who was already in the court looking on.

The lawyer couple were present during the arguments that went on for more than three hours before CBI Judge Sunil Rana.

The Judge also permitted the parents to talk to Karti in the presence of the investigating officer during the brief break before passing the order on giving five-day custody of Karti to CBI.

However, the Judge in his order disallowed Karti's request for home-cooked food but allowed medicines and a health check-up.

Karti was produced before the court on expiry of one-day CBI custody amidst the presence of his parents P Chidambaram and Nalini, both senior advocates, and were seen talking to him.

The court has allowed Karti's lawyer to meet him for one hour in the morning and one hour in the evening. Medicines will be allowed on prescription, but home food will not be allowed.

Special Judge Sunil Rana extended Karti's custody till March 6, 2018, after the CBI contended that there were "very shocking evidences" of what he has done when he went abroad and alleging "when he went abroad, he closed bank accounts in which funds were received".

The investigating agency also told the court that there was clear evidence of links between Karti and various companies.

Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for CBI, maintained that this was "not a case of political vendetta" and the investigation was going on in accordance with Article 21 of the Constitution.

In a dramatic development in the INX Media case, former finance minister P Chidambaram`s son Karti was arrested by the CBI from Chennai airport on Wednesday on his return from abroad. Later in the evening, he was remanded to one-day custody of the CBI by a Delhi court.

The arrest of Karti came nine months after the CBI registered an FIR against him on charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, accepting gratification by corrupt or illegal means, influencing public servants and criminal misconduct.

After his arrest in Chennai, CBI officials took him to Delhi by Wednesday afternoon. He was taken to the CBI headquarters and then produced before a Duty Magistrate.

Karti allegedly received Rs 3.5 crore from the Mumbai-based INX Media, now known as 9X Media, for helping it get Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance in 2007 when it was run by Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, both accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, IANS reported.

The FIR does not mention Chidambaram senior, though it said he cleared the FIPB approval for Rs 4.62 crore FDI in the firm at an FIPB meeting on May 18, 2007.

In Delhi, Metropolitan Magistrate Sumit Anand had granted the remand till 12.30 pm on Thursday. The CBI counsel had told the Duty Magistrate that they needed his custodial interrogation since he was not cooperating with the probe and was going abroad frequently.

(With inputs from IANS)