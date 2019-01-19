हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
irctc scam

IRCTC scam case: Court reserves order on Lalu Prasad Yadav's bail plea

The ED had named Lalu Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and Lalu-Rabri's younger son and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, among others, in the IRCTC scam case.

IRCTC scam case: Court reserves order on Lalu Prasad Yadav&#039;s bail plea
File photo

NEW DELHI:  The Patiala House Court in New Delhi on Saturday reserved its order on the bail plea of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav in the India Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) scam case.

The court will now hear the case filed by the CBI on February 11. For its part, Enforcement Directorate filed reply in the court, opposing the regular bail plea to all the accused in the case.

The ED had named Lalu Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and Lalu-Rabri's younger son and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, among others, in the IRCTC scam case.

The CBI had filed the chargesheet in the case on April 16, 2018 and it had said that there was enough evidence against Lalu, Rabri, Tejashwi and others.

Besides Lalu Prasad and his family members, the CBI had also named former Union minister Prem Chand Gupta and his wife Sarla Gupta, Agarwal, then managing director of IRCTC PK Goyal and then IRCTC director Rakesh Saxena in the chargesheet.

The other names in the chargesheet include then group general managers of IRCTC VK Asthana and RK Goyal, and Vijay Kochhar, Vinay Kochhar, both directors of Sujata Hotels and owners of Chanakya Hotel.

It may be recalled that Lalu Prasad was granted bail in this case by the Patiala House Court on December 19, 2018. The RJD supremo, who is currently serving a sentence in the fodder scam, had appeared before the court via video conferencing.

Tags:
irctc scamIRCTC scam caseIRCTC case Lalu YadavLalu Yadav bail plea IRCTC

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close