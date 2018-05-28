IRCTC website upgrade to make train ticket booking easier

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Railways will launch an upgraded version of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website on Monday. The move undertaken by the Indian Railways will ensure smooth ticket-bookings on IRCTC and strengthen the online ticket reservation system.

The beta version of the IRCTC portal has been upgraded taking all aspects into account. The IRCTC website was last upgraded in 2014.

Initially, people will be asked to switch to the beta version of the website and get an unhand experience of its usage. During this 15-day trial period, the users will be allowed to provide suggestions to further changes and improvement of the site. After which the old and existing version of the IRCTC website will be removed and the beta version of the site will be put in place for the users.

Here are the main features of upgraded IRCTC website:

- The new website will be simple and informative and provide enhanced journey planners for the users.

- Availability of several filters will help the passenger to plan and select their train for the journey at an ease.

- The most important part of this upgrade is that it will help a passenger to check the possibilities of confirmation of their wait-listed tickets. This probability will be based on the analysis of confirmation of waitlisted tickets of last 2 years.

- In addition, enhanced passenger details which will be provided on the site will help a passenger to book the tickets at an ease without filling the details of the travellers.

- Other options that will be available on the latest version of the site include the availability of VIKALP option as well as payment option of all banks and payment gateways.

- It will also provide an option to travellers in which they can select the kind of seat they want, timing or arrival as well as departure and many more.