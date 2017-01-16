Is all well within Congress' Punjab unit? Amrinder Singh absent from Navjot Singh Sidhu's press conference
New Delhi: Is all well within Congress' Punjab unit?
That's the question many have been asking as Amrinder Singh was not present during Navjot Singh Sidhu's press conference in New Delhi.
Opening a new innings, former BJP MP Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday formally joined Congress in New Delhi.
Addressing a press conference, Sidhu said, "I am born Congressman."
"Joining Congress is my 'ghar wapsi'," Navjot Singh Sidhu added.
Sidhu said that drug menace in Punjab is a reality.
Also, Sidhu slammed Akalis for failing to curb drug menace in Punjab.
On formally joining Congress, Navjot Singh Sidhu was welcomed by senior party leader Ajay Maken on Monday.
Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday had joined Congress ahead of assembly polls in Punjab after meeting party vice-president Rahul Gandhi.
