Is govt making khichdi the national dish? Here's the truth

New Delhi: Is government making khichdi the national dish? No, it isn't. Reacting to reports of khichdi being made the national dish, Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Wednesday clarified that it will only be put for a record entry at Great India Food Street organised by Food Processing Ministry along with the CII.

Over 800 kg khichdi will be prepared live on November 4 at the World Food India event in Delhi to create world record and popularise it as brand India food globally.

Badal said that the dish has been chosen as Brand India Food because it symbolises the country's unity in diversity.

Taking a jibe at media outlets for reporting that the government is planning to designate the dish as the national dish, she said: "#WorldFoodIndia will proudly showcase India’s culinary diversity…looks like today has been a slow news day!"

Enough Khichdi cooked up on a fictitious 'National Dish’. It has only been put for a record entry in #WorldFoodIndia. — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) November 1, 2017

#WorldFoodIndia will proudly showcase India’s culinary diversity…looks like today has been a slow news day! :) — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) November 1, 2017

A giant 'kadhai' (frying pan) of the capacity of 1,000 litres and 7 feet in diameter will be used for slow steam- cooking of more than 800 kg khichdi. It will be prepared by renowned chef Sanjeev Kapoor, who has been roped as brand ambassador of the Great India Food Street.

Badal also said that khichdi is the wonder staple food of India and is considered the healthiest prepared food in India which is eaten across length and breadth of India by rich and poor.

The cooked khichdi will be distributed to about 60,000 orphan children as well as guests present at the event. It will also be distributed to the Heads of Foreign Missions in India along with the recipe.

Brand India Khichdi's ingredients and the recipe will be popularised by Indian Foreign Missions throughout the world. The government will ensure that Khichdi is available in restaurants and kitchens around the world, an official statement said.