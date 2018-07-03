हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Supreme Court

Is prolonged sexual relationship at par with marriage: SC seeks AG’s advice

The Supreme Court has sought the opinion of the Attorney General of India on whether prolonged sexual relationship should be treated at par with marriage. Seeking the opinion, the top court pointed that it had come across several such cases.

Is prolonged sexual relationship at par with marriage: SC seeks AG’s advice

The Supreme Court has sought the opinion of the Attorney General of India on whether prolonged sexual relationship should be treated at par with marriage. Seeking the opinion, the top court pointed that it had come across several such cases.

The apex court noted that it has come across many cases where a man cannot be held liable for rape because of long periods of cohabitation during the relationship. It further said that such relationships could entail responsibilities that are usually part of a married relationship.

The observation was made by the court while hearing an appeal wherein a man, accused of rape, sought annulment of charges against him. He has cited that he was in a sexual relationship with the woman for a long time.

According to the charges against him, the man had been in relationship with the woman for a number of years but later refused to marry her.

Seeking the suggestion of the Attorney General, the court has stayed the trial against the accused for now, scheduling the next date of hearing on September 12.

Tags:
Supreme CourtMarriageAttorney Generalrape casesrape

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close