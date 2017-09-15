ISIS headquarter operated inside flour mill in Pakistan

Dhaka: The headquarters of banned terrorist outfit ISIS has been found operating from inside a flour mill in Pakistan, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The ISIS is yet to comment on the development.

According to sources, the mill was located in the outskirts of Peshawar and found by during a raid by the security forces, reported the Dhaka Tribune.

During the operations, at least two terrorists were gunned down – one identified as the leader of the terror group and another companion. Five Pakistani soldiers were also injured during the raid.

Earlier, on September 4, the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) nations unanimously condemned terror outfits at its China summit, including few based out of Pakistan.

Previously, reports of the ISIS gaining a strong foothold in Pakistan has been emerging. Several outfits consisting of youth believing in the ideology of Jihad have integrated into the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria known as Walayat-e-Khurasan (ISIS-K) for South Asia.

In April 2017, a female ISIS recruit named Noreen Laghari was arrested following a law enforcement agency's raid in Lahore, shortly before she planned to blow herself up in a Christian church.

With ANI inputs