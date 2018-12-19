ISRO successfully launches GSAT-7A satellite to add to India's air power

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the country's geostationary military communication satellite GSAT-7A onboard Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle GSLV-F11 from Sriharikota. The 2,250-kg GSAT-7A has a mission life of eight years. The satellite has been built to provide communication capability to the users in Ku-band over the Indian region.

GSAT-7A was the seventh launch of 2018 from Sriharikota and marks the 69th mission of GSLV-F11 for ISRO. GSLV-F11 is ISRO's fourth generation launch vehicle with three stages.

The launch is extremely significant for not just ISRO but for the Indian Air Force as well because it promises to boost how fighter jets communicate with each other during flight time. According to ISRO, air-to-air and air-to-ground communication can be enhanced with the satellite receiving and amplifying signals from jets and then relaying them to another jet or a ground station.

In addition, it promises to help drones in conducting surveillance-based operations. Unmanned drones can also be controlled better.

