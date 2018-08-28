हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
ISRO

ISRO to complete first manned mission by 2022 using Gaganyaan

The mission will aim to send a three-person crew to space for a period of seven days where they will do microgravity experiments.

ISRO to complete first manned mission by 2022 using Gaganyaan

NEW DELHI: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day address set 2022 as the deadline for the launch of India's maiden human spaceflight programme, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has said that it will honour the PM's wish. ISRO said that it is all set to complete the project before 2022 and will put a man or woman in space on board Gaganyaan as per schedule.

The mission will aim to send a three-person crew to space for a period of seven days where they will do microgravity experiments.

ISRO will use the GSLV MK-3 launch vehicle which has the necessary payload capability for the launch of Gaganyaan. Two unmanned Gaganyaan missions will be undertaken prior to sending humans to space. ISRO aims to send the first unmanned flight in 30 months, second unmanned flight in 36 months and the first Human Spaceflight in 40 months. The spacecraft will be placed in a low earth orbit of 300-400 km. 

"The total cost of the programme is expected to be less than Rs 10,000 crore which is very significant," MoS in PMO Dr Jeetendra Singh said. 

PM Modi during his Independence Day address had declared that a 'son or a daughter of India' will go to space from the Indian soil by an Indian Vehicle by 2022 or sooner. 

The mission will take 16 minutes to reach the orbit at a distance of 450 km from the surface and it will take 36 minutes to return to Earth due to various safety measures 

"This is most ambitious space programme taken up by ISRO till date and essential as it will give a big boost to the Science and Technology development within the country," ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan said.  

"The ISRO is committed to honouring the wish of PM. This has also been the dream of thousands of scientists and citizens of the country," ISRO said.

ISRO also said that to accelerate the programme, it may consider seeking collaboration with space agencies from friendly countries with advanced space programmes. 

