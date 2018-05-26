India first for us, always: PM Modi tweets on government's 4th anniversary

NEW DELHI: On the fourth anniversary of the Central government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday recalled how his government began the "journey of working towards India’s transformation" on May 26 in 2014 after the Bharatiya Janata Party came to power by winning a massive mandate in the Lok Sabha elections.

"On this day in 2014, we began our journey of working towards India’s transformation. Over the last four years, development has become a vibrant mass movement, with every citizen feeling involved in India's growth trajectory. 125 crore Indians are taking India to great heights!," he tweeted on Saturday.

Claiming that the government is working for the betterment of the country, he said, "For us, it is always India First. With the best intent and complete integrity, we have taken futuristic and people-friendly decisions that are laying the foundations of a New India. #SaafNiyatSahiVikas."

He also thanked people for supporting the Centre and called it the biggest source of strength. "I bow to my fellow citizens for their unwavering faith in our Government. This support and affection is the biggest source of motivation and strength for the entire Government. We will continue to serve the people of India with the same vigour and dedication," the PM added.

The Central government has completed four years in power and the BJP has already launched a full-fledged campaign for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In its efforts to let the people know of the government's achievements, the BJP will launch a fortnight-long programme. In a 15-day-long exercise, BJP leaders led by president Amit Shah will reach out to one lakh personalities from different walks of life.

The programme will start on May 27, in which all ministers -- both from the Centre and BJP-ruled states, MPs, MLAs, mayors and all other office-bearers of the party will reach out to personalities or experts or influential people across the country.

It will also include a special contact drive in SC and ST localities and also with senior citizens, he said. "As part of the programme, each BJP leader will interact with at least 25 renowned people from various fields such as retired judges of the Supreme Court and high courts, retired bureaucrats, retired army personnel, sports stars, writers among others and will inform them about the achievements of the Modi government in last four years," BJP general secretary Arun Singh said in a letter.

Besides, the leaders have been asked by the party to meet at least 50 polling booth workers of the BJP and brief them about the Modi government's works.