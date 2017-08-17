IT issues fresh summons to Lalu's daughter, son-in-law

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department on Thursday issued fresh summons to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad`s daughter Misa Bharti and her husband Shailesh Kumar to appear before it on Monday.

Official sources said the department is likely to file a criminal complaint against Bharti and Kumar.

Criminal complaint is also likely against Lalu Prasad`s wife and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi and their son and former deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.

The department is probing how shell companies were used by Lalu Prasad and his family to buy expensive properties in Delhi and Patna in a benaami property case.

The Tax officials said that the criminal complaint will be filed in a Delhi court and they want to question Bharti and her husband again in Delhi.