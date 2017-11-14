हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Time to jointly address the threat of terrorism: PM Modi to ASEAN leaders

PM Modi on Tuesday conveyed India's total support and commitment to work with the East Asia Summit.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Nov 14, 2017, 18:16 PM IST
Comments |
Time to jointly address the threat of terrorism: PM Modi to ASEAN leaders
Pic courtesy: PIB

MANILA: Addressing the ASEAN-India Summit on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the time had come to unite and think about mitigating terrorism.

"We have individually strived very hard to fight terrorism and violent extremism. It is time that we jointly address this challenge by intensifying cooperation in this crucial area," he said.

This is only the most recent push that PM Modi has made in an attempt to coalesce a globally-coordinated response to terrorism. At various international forums, he has raised this topic time and again.

While taking obvious shots at neighbour and terrorism state-sponsor Pakistan, he has however shied away from naming it in his speeches.

Some of the forums in which Modi has spoken of the need for global action against terrorism have also included China, Pakistan’s all-weather friend.

After years of maintaining a studied silence to PM Modi’s statements on Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, China to recently jumped on the bandwagon.

It was a party to the joint statement issued after the recent BRICS Summit, which named terrorist organisations that are openly backed by the Pakistani military establishment.

Tags:
TerrorismNarendra ModiAsean-India summitASEANEast Asia Summit
Next
Story

UPSC 2017: 7-day time frame to report discrepancies in exam papers

Trending