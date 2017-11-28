Ivanka Trump hails Narendra Modi's journey from tea-seller to Prime Minister

Hyderabad: Ivanka Trump on Tuesday hailed Narendra Modi's journey from being a tea-seller to the Prime Minister of India, and also congratulated citizens of the country for inspiring people all around the world.

In Hyderabad to attend the Global Entrepreneurship Summit, Ivanka - daughter of US President Donald Trump, said PM Modi is a symbol of democracy and his journey has been incredible. " I would like to thank Mr Narendra Modi for having me here. His journey from being a tea-seller to the Prime Minister of India is great. What you are achieving here is incredible," she said. "I would also like to congratulate Indians for being an inspiration to people all around the world. You have shown you are not afraid to fail and are going beyond the ordinary. You have the grit, the perseverance and a will to succeed."

Ivanka also hailed Indo-US friendship and said ties between the two countries will only grow closer in the times to come. "We are committed to even better relations between our two great nations," she said.

A vocal supporter of women empowerment, Ivanka also spoke highly of women entrepreneurs in India. "I especially want to congratulate the women entrepreneurs here today," she said. "Many women become entrepreneurs out of necessity. Fueling the growth of women-led businesses is not only good for the society but for the nation. Here in India, I want to applaud PM Modi for his firm belief that the progress of a community is incomplete without empowering women."