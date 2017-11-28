हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
Ivanka Trump in India for Global Entrepreneurship Summit - In Pics

PM Modi and Ivanka Trump attended a gala dinner at the Falaknuma Palace on Tuesday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Nov 28, 2017, 23:45 PM IST
Pic Courtesy: @narendramodi

Hyderabad: Ivanka Trump, US President Donald Trump's daughter, on Tuesday said reducing the gender gap in the labour force by half can help boost Indian economy by over USD 150 billion in the next three years and reiterated her father's words that "India has a true friend in the White House".

Speaking at the eight annual Global Entrepreneurship Summit here, she said the conference is symbolic of growing partnership between India and the US.

"Just consider if India closes the labour force gender gap by half, your economy could grow by over USD 150 billion dollars in the next three years," Ivanka added.

Following are some of the photos from the summit:

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the dais, she congratulated Indians on celebrating 70 years of Independence. "You are celebrating it as the world's largest democracy, and one of the fastest growing economies on the earth," the advisor to the US President added.

She also showered lavish praise on PM Modi who is "doing to build India as a thriving economy - a beacon of democracy - and a symbol of hope to the world. What you are achieving is truly extraordinary".

"What you are achieving is truly extraordinary... From your childhood selling tea to election as India's Prime Minister," Ivanka said.

"Through your own enterprise, entrepreneurship and hard work, the people of India have lifted more than 130 million citizens out of poverty - a remarkable improvement, and one I know will continue to grow under the leadership of the Prime Minister," she added.

(With PTI inputs)

Ivanka TrumpGlobal Entrepreneurship SummitGESDonald Trump's daughterNarendra Modi
