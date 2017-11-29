Ivanka Trump returns home after two-day India visit

Hyderabad: Returning home after two-day visit to attend Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) here, Ivanka Trump, daughter and advisor of US President Donald Trump, on Wednesday termed her visit "remarkable".

US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster, India`s Ambassador to the US, Navtej Sarna and other officials saw her off at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad on the city outskirts.

Earlier, she reached the airport in a long motorcade from Trident Hotel in Hitec City amid tight security.

While departing, she tweeted that her visit to Golconda Fort was a perfect end of a remarkable visit.

"Tour of Golkonda Fort with members of the US delegation prior to departing Hyderabad. The perfect end to a remarkable visit," she tweeted with a picture with the US delegates at the historic fort.

Ivanka, who led the US delegation at GES, had arrived in the city in the early hours of Tuesday. The same evening she attended the inaugural session of the three-day event inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The White House advisor also attended a dinner hosted by Modi for her and other GES delegates at Taj Falaknuma, the palace hotel.

She addressed another session at GES on Wednesday and later met some prominent women entrepreneurs.

Ivanka later visited Golconda Fort along with Juster and Sarna.